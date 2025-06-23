CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0406 per share on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 6.0% increase from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.04.
CD Projekt Price Performance
CD Projekt stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.
CD Projekt Company Profile
