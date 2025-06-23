CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0406 per share on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 6.0% increase from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CD Projekt stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

