Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 1.7% increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EXETF opened at $10.21 on Monday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXETF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.