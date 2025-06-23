Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2105 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.8% increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of ACAZF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.18.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
