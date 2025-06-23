Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2105 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.8% increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ACAZF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

