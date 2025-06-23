Citic Ltd. (CTPCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 96.2% increase from Citic’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Citic Stock Up 4.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $7.00 on Monday. Citic has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Citic Company Profile
