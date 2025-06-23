Citic Ltd. (CTPCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 96.2% increase from Citic’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Citic Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $7.00 on Monday. Citic has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Citic Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

