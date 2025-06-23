McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.02.
McCoy Global Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of MCCRF opened at $3.02 on Monday. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.
About McCoy Global
