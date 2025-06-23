McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.02.

McCoy Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MCCRF opened at $3.02 on Monday. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

