Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $231.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

