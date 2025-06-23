Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $313.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.53.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

