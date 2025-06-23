Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes $625,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DD opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of -348.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

