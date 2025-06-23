Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of KMI opened at $28.01 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

