M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys 278 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

