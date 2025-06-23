Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.03 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,079 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,436,000 after purchasing an additional 860,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,099,398. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average is $180.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.