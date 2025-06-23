Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.80 and a 200 day moving average of $533.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

