Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,419 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in PACCAR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 289,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.