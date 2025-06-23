Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,866 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $113,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in MetLife by 13.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

