XML Financial LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

