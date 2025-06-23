2,001 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

