EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 28.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 147,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 108,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on LXP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.5%
LXP opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.06. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.00%.
LXP Industrial Trust Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
