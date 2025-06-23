Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.39.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $486.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.55 and a 200-day moving average of $371.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

