EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.5%

WBD opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

