Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1,215.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics makes up 1.4% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,342,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 435,480 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.74 on Monday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

