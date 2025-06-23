Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Invests $135,000 in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 594,189 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12,321.0% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,142,000 after buying an additional 400,680 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,428,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $52,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

RGEN opened at $118.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

