Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Stock Down 1.4%

HudBay Minerals stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. HudBay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Canada raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

