15,000 Shares in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Acquired by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in United States Steel by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of X opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United States Steel Corporation has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Glj Research cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

