EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Separately, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MFDX opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.72.
About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF
The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.
