Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Issues Earnings Results

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ORCP stock opened at GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. Oracle Power has a 12-month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

