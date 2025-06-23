Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vantage Point Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,838,000.

DFSV stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

