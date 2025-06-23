Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.61. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

