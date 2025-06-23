Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group owned about 0.09% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,503,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,213,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,562,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,824,000.

BATS OMFL opened at $55.73 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

