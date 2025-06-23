Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $18,342,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in FedEx by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $225.78 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.32.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

