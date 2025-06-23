Vantage Point Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,615.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,290,000 after buying an additional 1,209,234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 454,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 194,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 189,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,506,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.1271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

