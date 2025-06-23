RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 1,085.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 9.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $146.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $149.66.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.