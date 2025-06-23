Vantage Point Financial LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

