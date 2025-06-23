Team Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG)

Team Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF comprises 3.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWG stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

