Team Financial Group LLC Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Team Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Team Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885,571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $27.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

