Crewe Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,158 shares of company stock worth $202,989,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $761.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $682.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.33. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.95.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

