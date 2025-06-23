Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

DFIC stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

