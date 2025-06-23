iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USHY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,168,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,009 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,425,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,847 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 264,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 245,894 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $37.14 on Monday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.