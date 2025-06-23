Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,312 Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 852,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 559,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,882,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.77 on Monday. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

About Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

