Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 857 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $88.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $89.71.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

