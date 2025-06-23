Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 113,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $327,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $365.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

