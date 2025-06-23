Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 225 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $80.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.