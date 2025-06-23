Cabana LLC Acquires 78,080 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 350.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,080 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 14.7% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cabana LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ILF stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

