Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

DJD stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

