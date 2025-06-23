Critical Analysis: Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) versus TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:TCTM)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Medbright Ai Invts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medbright Ai Invts and TCTM Kids IT Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medbright Ai Invts $56.14 million 0.06 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -0.24 TCTM Kids IT Education $1.38 billion 0.00 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TCTM Kids IT Education has higher revenue and earnings than Medbright Ai Invts.

Medbright Ai Invts has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medbright Ai Invts and TCTM Kids IT Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medbright Ai Invts -23.03% 12.06% 4.39% TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TCTM Kids IT Education beats Medbright Ai Invts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medbright Ai Invts

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers. The company also operates an education platform that offers distance instruction, classroom-based learning, and online learning modules. In addition, it operates 61it.cn, an online platform to facilitate the live instruction of STEM education courses; and Tongcheng Online App. The company was formerly known as Tarena International, Inc. and changed its name to TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. in February 2024. TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

