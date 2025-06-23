Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

