Analyzing Air China (AIRYY) & Its Peers

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air China and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $23.19 billion -$32.35 million -191.43 Air China Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 1.69

Air China has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Air China alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Air China has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.33% -1.44% -0.16% Air China Competitors -15,414.15% 17.92% 1.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Air China and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air China competitors beat Air China on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.