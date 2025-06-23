Head to Head Analysis: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) & J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Redfin and J. W. Mays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 11 1 1 2.14 J. W. Mays 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Redfin currently has a consensus price target of $10.45, suggesting a potential downside of 7.03%. Given Redfin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than J. W. Mays.

Redfin has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. W. Mays has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redfin and J. W. Mays”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $1.04 billion 1.38 -$164.80 million ($1.53) -7.35 J. W. Mays $21.59 million 3.74 -$410,000.00 ($0.04) -1,000.00

J. W. Mays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redfin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and J. W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -18.35% N/A -17.24% J. W. Mays -0.34% -0.14% -0.08%

Summary

Redfin beats J. W. Mays on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages. In addition, the company uses digital platforms to connect consumers with rental properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About J. W. Mays

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.