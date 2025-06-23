Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPYY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repsol

Repsol Stock Performance

Repsol stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.59. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Repsol had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.