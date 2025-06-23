INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in INV VK MUN OPP (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in INV VK MUN OPP were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in INV VK MUN OPP by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in INV VK MUN OPP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in INV VK MUN OPP by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in INV VK MUN OPP by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in INV VK MUN OPP in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INV VK MUN OPP Trading Up 0.7%

INV VK MUN OPP stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. INV VK MUN OPP has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

INV VK MUN OPP Dividend Announcement

INV VK MUN OPP Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

