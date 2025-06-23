Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires 3,269 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.79 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

